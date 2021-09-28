Big Flats to hold meeting on marijuana regulations

A man smokes a joint during a demonstration for the decriminalization of cannabis. (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Big Flats will hold an informational meeting next week on the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.

There will be a presentation on the MRTA to inform residents of the new regulations scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2022. This will be an open meeting for the town to receive input from residents on the new law.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on October 7 at the Big Flats Community Center.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act into law on March 31, 2021. The law legalized adult-use marijuana in New York State. Tax collections from the program are projected to reach $350 million a year. The industry also expects to create 30,000 to 60,000 new jobs.