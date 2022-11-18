BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Leadership in the Town of Big Flats will undergo some changes at the end of the year after the Town Supervisor announced he’ll be stepping down.

Big Flats Supervisor Ed Fairbrother told 18 News that he would step down from his role at the end of 2022. Current town council member Lee Giammechele will then be appointed to the Town Supervisor position.

After the first of the year, the town board will also have a vacant seat. Current sitting board member Mike Saglibene has accepted a position within the Chemung County government.