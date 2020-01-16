Big Flats warns against energy supplier “peddlers”

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Big Flats has received several complaints about energy companies going door to door in the town soliciting citizens to sign up for them to be their energy supplier, according to Town Supervisor Ed Fairbrother.

According to Fairbrother, the Town of Big Flats has a Peddlers and Solicitors Law, Chapter 5.12, pertaining to hawkers, peddlers or solicitors in the town, and they must first obtain a license to do business in the Town of Big Flats.

Anyone soliciting in the Town of Big Flats must show their permit from the Town of Big Flats and a photo ID from the company they are representing. This does not mean that the Town of Big Flats indorses any product or service that are issued permits by the town.

Fairbrother recommends that everyone check the Town’s Facebook page as to complaints about a company offering services before they agree to anything.

If you have any questions please contact the Town Clerk or the Town Supervisor for additional information.