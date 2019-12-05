Big Phat Daddy’s BBQ in Horseheads closing

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Big Phat Daddy’s BBQ in Horseheads will be closing, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The family cites health issues as the reason for the closing, and no official closing date has been announced yet.

We have to look out for the health of our family first and foremost. We have loved the time we have got to spend with all of you and all of the new friends we have made. Big Phat Daddy’s BBQ

Christmas catering will still be made available.

On November 3, 2012, the owners lost their 22-year-old son Ryan Jayne, a special combat engineer for the U.S. Army, when he was killed by an IED.