Bike registration to take place in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath Police Department will be registering bicycles again for the first time in about five years.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 26, and Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 3-6 p.m. at the station in Bath, a dedicated dispatcher will be there to assist with the registration. Two more events are planned for the Spring.

They ask that participants bring their bikes with them so they can ensure the accuracy of the information in order to place the registration. These records will assist police in the event that a bike is stolen and they need to return the bike to a resident.

The Bath Police Department has seen a major increase in the theft of bicycles in the past year to support drug habits. They will register bicycles by appointment in the future, but if able, please come to this event as appointments will be limited.