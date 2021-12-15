Binghamton HS goes remote for remainder of the year after serious incidents

BINGHAMPTON, N.Y. (WIVT) — Binghamton High School is going remote following serious incidents occurring at the school this morning.

A small fire was set in a bathroom, causing the school to be evacuated, and the student who instigated it has been caught.

Shortly after that, according to Principal Kevin Richman, a group of students got into a brief fight outside near the building, when a community member pulled up.

This person had a relationship to one of the involved students, and brought metal pipes with them, attempting to further the fight.

The Binghamton Police intervened, and now the incident is under investigation by the school and police.

Richman says that while the number of physical altercations at the school has gotten better since September, they have made the choice to move to remote learning until January 3rd to address Wednesday’s events properly and create a plan.