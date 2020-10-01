Bird Creek Bridge traffic restricted due to reduced carrying capacity

(WETM) – Due to a reduced carrying capacity, traffic will be restricted on the Bird Creek Bridge starting on Friday, Oct. 2 in Chemung County.

The decision comes after a DOT inspection that determined one of the bridge girders has a reduced carrying capacity.

Chemung County’s Department of Public Works plans to install stop signs and advance warning signs, and restrict travel to a single 12-ft lane.

This action allows us to avoid weight posting the bridge, which ensures the fire department and school buses maintain access across the bridge. Please note our planned schedule can be affected by inclement weather on or prior to the work date.

This bridge is currently under design for replacement in 2021 and the lane restriction will be in place until we replace the bridge next year.

If you have any questions, please contact the Department of Public Works at (607) 739-3896.