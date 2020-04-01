Birthday cards wanted for 103-year-old Tioga County veteran

1  of  3
WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – World War II US Army Nurse Edna Goodwin is celebrating her 103rd Birthday on April 9, 2020, and her family and friends are asking the public to help her celebrate by sending birthday cards.

Edna is the oldest living military veteran in Tioga County PA and was a nurse at Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Wellsboro for many years.

If you would like to send Edna a birthday card or a note of good wishes, they can be sent to the following address:

MRS. EDNA GOODWIN

37 CENTRAL AVENUE

WELLSBORO PA 16901

