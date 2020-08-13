Birthday drive-by celebration for local boy this weekend

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Steven Spencer of Campbell is turning six this year and needs the community’s help to celebrate his birthday.

His mother tells 18 news that Steven has special needs and was upset to find out no one attended his drive by graduation.

His family is asking the community to come together for a drive-by birthday celebration this Saturday at 2 p.m.

Cars can drive by 5895 County Route 17, Campbell, NY 14821-9551 and honk for the celebration.

More information on the event can be found on Facebook.