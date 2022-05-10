PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mud Creek Bison Ranch has unveiled its new Prattsburgh campsite and is accepting reservations for those looking to get an up-close experience of the bison.

The Ranch said it is now taking reservations for the cabins on the 600-acre property in Prattsburgh. Highlights of the campsites include hiking trails, hilltop views, fenced-in bison, and ponds and streams. Guests will have the opportunity to freely explore the Bison View Cabins property.

“At a time when we could all use a little rest and relaxation, what better way to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle than exploring the great outdoors, living off the grid, and seeing actual bison roam,” said Chris Guild, owner of Bison View Cabins. “Your time spent here will be something that you will truly cherish.”

The campsites are located at 11593 McMichael Rd Prattsburgh, NY 14873. More information can be found on the Mud Creek Bison website under the “Cabins” tab.

See more photos of the cabins and bison below: