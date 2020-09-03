Black Lives Matter murals vandalized in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Black Lives Matter murals in Elmira have been vandalized with racist and anti-semitic hate speech.

One mural, created by Brad Leiby, is located on Baldwin Street near Libertad. City Councilman Brent Stermer says the vandalism was reported to him on Wednesday and it’s believed to have occurred some time Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

The second mural is on the Judson Street extension with graffiti sprayed over a portion.







“It hurt me,” said Jared Marvin-Wright, who lives by the Baldwin Street mural. “I have family of color, it’s ignorance.”

The vandalism on the Baldwin Street mural has been covered and there is no word on if there have been any arrests made.