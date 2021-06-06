Black Wall Street Gallery vandalized on Oklahoma massacre anniversary

Freeman Culver stands in front of a mural listing the names of businesses destroyed during the Tulsa race massacre in Tulsa, Okla., Monday, June 15, 2020, on the other side of what’s historically the city’s white-black dividing line from where President Donald Trump will rally Saturday. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

New York City (WETM) – A New York City art gallery owner is speaking out after his business, which featured black art, was vandalized.

The owner of the art gallery, Ricco Wright, said he found white paint smeared across the gallery’s name, which is displayed on the front window, when he opened Monday morning. That Monday, May 31, was also the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

“We are neither shocked nor surprised that merely three days after opening on 26 Mercer Street, in celebration of our ancestors, that we would find a literal whitewashing of Black Wall Street on our front window,” Wright said.

New York City police are now searching for a suspect and have released a video showing the unidentified person smearing the white paint.

According to police, the gallery was vandalized numerous other times as well later in the week.

The gallery owner said he thinks the vandal was trying to say something about the 21 pieces of art inside the gallery, which each offered a take on the massacre. He’s now calling for action.

“I stand before you today to not only denounce the hate crime, but also to say to the NYPD, ‘Let’s hurry and deem this what it is and let’s understand the variance of hate that exists around us, and to understand it doesn’t take a noose hanging on a door to realize something’s hate,'” Wright said.