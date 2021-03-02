Blake’s Army collects over 400 books for local kindergarteners

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – More than 400 books were donated to local kindergarten students for Read Across America Day in honor of Blake Driskell.

The book drive in honor of Blake, who passed away last year after a hiking accident, began when the Driskell family’s 5-year-old neighbor Rylin Stratton aged out of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. Rylin wanted to make sure that kids who aged out of the program received free books as well, so she and Blake’s family teamed up to collect books from across the area.

The Driskell and Stratton families also worked with iSeeMe, a company that personalizes children’s book, to create a Blake’s Army book, as well as a Rylin’s Army book.

Books were dropped off at drop boxes across the area and delivered to Tuscarora Elementary School for more than 70 kindergarten students. Each child received seven books (including a Blake’s Army book), two bookmarks, candy, and a science project from Rylin.

Four classrooms also received an additional bag of books for kids to read.

“Thank you so much to all those who donated to make this a success,” said Blake’s mother Kim on Facebook. “We are the change we want to see in the world; Continue to “Be a Blake””

First Responders supporting Blake Strong

For more information or to make a monetary donation towards Blake’s Army books, visit the Blakes’s Army Facebook page.