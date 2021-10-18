Blood drive at local library on Tuesday, October 19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Steele Memorial Library is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, October 19 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The drive is happening while the country is facing an emergency blood and platelet shortage. Members of the library and American Red Cross advise residents to donate as soon as possible to fight off the shortage.

“The surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the Delta variant played a factor in that,” said Meg Rossman, an American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager. “So because of all that we’ve seen the blood donor turnout has decreased by about 10%. So for us, we’re looking at some of the lowest donor levels we’ve had across the country since 2015.”

Residents can schedule an appointment online by visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.