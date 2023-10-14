SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — The American Red Cross will be hosting more than a dozen blood drives across the Southern Tier over the next month to help address the national blood shortage.

According to the Red Cross, thousands of people donated blood and platelets to help with the shortage last month, but at least 10,000 more donations are needed each week over the next month to meet hospital needs. The Red Cross is urging eligible donors, particularly those with type O blood and those giving platelets, to attend one of its blood drives.

The Red Cross is offering people who donate blood or platelets from Oct. 21 through Nov. 9 a $10 gift card to a restaurant of their choosing to encourage more donations. Donors will also be entered to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. Details about this promotion can be found on the Red Cross’s website.

Getting a flu or COVID-19 vaccine does not affect blood donor eligibility. As long as a potential donor feels healthy on their donation day and meets other donor requirements (including weighing at least 110 pounds and being over the age of 17 or 16 with written parental permission) and brings proper identification, they can donate. A full list of donation eligibility requirements can be found on the Red Cross’s website.

Those interested in donating blood can make an appointment for one of the upcoming drives being held in the Southern Tier. A list of blood drives scheduled between Oct. 21 and Nov. 9 broken down by location can be found below:

Chemung County

Elmira First Presbyterian Church Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1054 West Clinton Street North Presbyterian Church Nov. 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 921 College Avenue

Big Flats Arnot Mall Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3300 Chambers Road

Horseheads American Legion Post 442 Oct. 25 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. 71 Old Ithaca Road Horseheads Fire Department Oct. 31 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. 134 North Main Street



Schuyler County

Montour Falls Schuyler County Humane Services Nov. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 323 Owego Street

Watkins Glen KOA Watkins Glen Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1710 state Route 414



Steuben County