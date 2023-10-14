SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — The American Red Cross will be hosting more than a dozen blood drives across the Southern Tier over the next month to help address the national blood shortage.
According to the Red Cross, thousands of people donated blood and platelets to help with the shortage last month, but at least 10,000 more donations are needed each week over the next month to meet hospital needs. The Red Cross is urging eligible donors, particularly those with type O blood and those giving platelets, to attend one of its blood drives.
The Red Cross is offering people who donate blood or platelets from Oct. 21 through Nov. 9 a $10 gift card to a restaurant of their choosing to encourage more donations. Donors will also be entered to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. Details about this promotion can be found on the Red Cross’s website.
Getting a flu or COVID-19 vaccine does not affect blood donor eligibility. As long as a potential donor feels healthy on their donation day and meets other donor requirements (including weighing at least 110 pounds and being over the age of 17 or 16 with written parental permission) and brings proper identification, they can donate. A full list of donation eligibility requirements can be found on the Red Cross’s website.
Those interested in donating blood can make an appointment for one of the upcoming drives being held in the Southern Tier. A list of blood drives scheduled between Oct. 21 and Nov. 9 broken down by location can be found below:
Chemung County
- Elmira
- First Presbyterian Church
- Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 1054 West Clinton Street
- North Presbyterian Church
- Nov. 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- 921 College Avenue
- First Presbyterian Church
- Big Flats
- Arnot Mall
- Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 3300 Chambers Road
- Arnot Mall
- Horseheads
- American Legion Post 442
- Oct. 25 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- 71 Old Ithaca Road
- Horseheads Fire Department
- Oct. 31 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 134 North Main Street
- American Legion Post 442
Schuyler County
- Montour Falls
- Schuyler County Humane Services
- Nov. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- 323 Owego Street
- Schuyler County Humane Services
- Watkins Glen
- KOA Watkins Glen
- Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 1710 state Route 414
- KOA Watkins Glen
Steuben County
- Addison
- Addison Central School
- Oct. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- 1 Colwell Street
- Addison Community Center
- Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- 13 Community Drive, Suite 103
- Addison Central School
- Avoca
- Howard Community Center
- Oct. 31 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 7481 Hopkins Road
- Howard Community Center
- Bath
- Lakeview Apartments
- Oct. 24 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 105 Geneva Street
- Centenary United Methodist Church
- Nov. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- 3 West Washington Street
- Taylor Health at Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital
- Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 7571 state Route 54
- Lakeview Apartments
- Campbell
- Campbell Savona High School
- Oct. 25 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 8455 county Route 125
- Campbell Savona High School
- Corning
- VFW Post 524
- Oct. 23 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- 281 Baker Street
- Southeast Steuben County Library
- Nov. 9 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- 300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza, Suite 101
- VFW Post 524
- Painted Post
- Forest View-Gang Mills Fire Department
- Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 125 Forest Drive
- United Church of Painted Post
- Nov. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 201 North Hamilton Street
- Victory Highway Wesleyan Church
- Nov. 9 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 150 Victory Highway
- Forest View-Gang Mills Fire Department