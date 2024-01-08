SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) –The Red Cross is holding blood drives in Chemung and Steuben Counties to help combat the national blood shortage.

According to the Red Cross, the organization is seeing the lowest number of people donating blood in 20 years, and the Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage. Right now, blood is going to hospitals faster than it’s being donated, and the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of type O blood products.

“Small changes in blood donor turnout can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of an emergency blood transfusion,” said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. “More challenges may lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation. Donors of all types – especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets – are urged to give now.”

The Red Cross is holding blood drives across Chemung and Steuben Counties on different days to encourage people to donate. As an added incentive, people who donate blood or platelets through the end of January will automatically be entered for a chance to win two tickets to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Vaccination status does not affect donor eligibility; as long as a potential donor feels healthy on their donation day and meets other donor requirements (including weighing at least 110 pounds and being over the age of 17 or 16 with written parental permission) and brings proper identification, they can donate. A full list of donation eligibility requirements can be found on the Red Cross’s website.

Upcoming blood drives in the Southern Tier can be found below:

Chemung County

Big Flats Higher Hope Church Jan. 9 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 356 Maple St.

Chemung Chemung Christian Fellowship Jan. 9 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 726 Main St.

Elmira Elmira Correctional Facility Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1879 Davis St. First Presbyterian Church Jan. 19 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 25 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1054 West Clinton Street Elmira College Campus Center Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1 Park Ave.

Horseheads Arnot Mall Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3300 Chambers Road American Legion Post 442 Jan. 24 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. 71 Old Ithaca Road



Steuben County