SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) –The Red Cross is holding blood drives in Chemung and Steuben Counties to help combat the national blood shortage.
According to the Red Cross, the organization is seeing the lowest number of people donating blood in 20 years, and the Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage. Right now, blood is going to hospitals faster than it’s being donated, and the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of type O blood products.
“Small changes in blood donor turnout can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of an emergency blood transfusion,” said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. “More challenges may lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation. Donors of all types – especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets – are urged to give now.”
The Red Cross is holding blood drives across Chemung and Steuben Counties on different days to encourage people to donate. As an added incentive, people who donate blood or platelets through the end of January will automatically be entered for a chance to win two tickets to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
Vaccination status does not affect donor eligibility; as long as a potential donor feels healthy on their donation day and meets other donor requirements (including weighing at least 110 pounds and being over the age of 17 or 16 with written parental permission) and brings proper identification, they can donate. A full list of donation eligibility requirements can be found on the Red Cross’s website.
Upcoming blood drives in the Southern Tier can be found below:
Chemung County
- Big Flats
- Higher Hope Church
- Jan. 9 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 356 Maple St.
- Higher Hope Church
- Chemung
- Chemung Christian Fellowship
- Jan. 9 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 726 Main St.
- Chemung Christian Fellowship
- Elmira
- Elmira Correctional Facility
- Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 1879 Davis St.
- First Presbyterian Church
- Jan. 19 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Jan. 25 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 1054 West Clinton Street
- Elmira College Campus Center
- Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 1 Park Ave.
- Elmira Correctional Facility
- Horseheads
- Arnot Mall
- Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 3300 Chambers Road
- American Legion Post 442
- Jan. 24 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- 71 Old Ithaca Road
- Arnot Mall
Steuben County
- Arkport
- American Legion Post 1248
- Jan. 31 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Carter Street
- American Legion Post 1248
- Bath
- Bath Community – Dormann Library
- Jan. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 101 W. Morris St.
- Davenport and Taylor
- Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 7571 state Route 54
- Bath Community – Dormann Library
- Campbell
- Campbell Savona High School
- Jan. 16 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 8455 county Route 125
- Campbell Savona High School
- Canisteo
- American Legion Post 846
- Jan. 15 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 61 W Main St.
- American Legion Post 846
- Cohocton
- St. Paul Lutheran Church
- Jan. 23 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 97 Maple Ave.
- St. Paul Lutheran Church
- Corning
- Southeast Steuben County Library
- Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 300 Nassar Civic Center Plaza
- Emanuel Lutheran Church
- Jan. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 149 West William St.
- VFW Post 524
- Jan. 22 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- 281 Baker St.
- Corning Community College, Spencer Hill Campus
- Jan. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Jan. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Guthrie Corning Hospital Auxiliary
- Jan. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 1 Guthrie Drive
- Southeast Steuben County Library
- Hammondsport
- Hammondsport Fire Department
- Jan. 25 from 11:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
- 8521 state Route 54
- The Barn
- Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 8336 Pleasant Valley Road
- Hammondsport Fire Department
- Painted Post
- United Church of Painted Post
- Jan. 17 from11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 201 N. Hamilton St.
- United Church of Painted Post
- Prattsburgh
- Prattsburgh Central School
- Jan. 17 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 1 Academy St.
- Prattsburgh Central School
- Wayland
- American Legion
- Jan. 22 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- 102 North Main St.
- American Legion