Blossburg Coal Festival this weekend

BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – The Blossburg Coal Festival returns this weekend to the Tioga County borough of Blossburg.

The 29th annual event will be held May 28-30 in Blossburg with events all around downtown.

The Coal Festival is a celebration commemorating Blossburg and the surrounding area’s rich mining history that began in 1792 when coal was discovered in the Blossburg area.

Below is the weekend schedule shared by the festival’s Facebook page. Some events are subject to change.

FRIDAY, MAY 28

SENIOR DAY (noon-2:00)

Activities will take place in downtown Blossburg. Watch for signs.

12:00 p.m. Information tables open

1:00 p.m. Presentation on Identity Theft and Scams by Tioga County PA Sheriff’s Office

4:00 p.m. Coal Festival Open Tennis Tournament

5:00 p.m. Vendors and all activities open

5:00 p.m. The Hatchet House Mobile Unit opens

5:00 p.m. Stop the Bleed Class

5:00 p.m. LIVE Broadcast with Wiggle 100

6:00 p.m. Rookie Cooks Academy Steak and Shrimp Class

6:00 p.m. Prince and Princess Pageant

6:30 p.m. Stop the Bleed Class

7:00 p.m. Whiffle Ball Tournament

7:00 p.m. Logan Route LIVE

7:30 p.m. Ghost Stories on the Island

8:00 p.m. Stop the Bleed Class

SATURDAY, MAY 29

8:30 a.m. Color Run 5K (Registration begins at 7:30 at the Blossburg UMC)

9:00 a.m. Car, Bike and Snowmobile Show Registration begins on the Island

10:30 a.m. Chicken BBQ by Sleezy (sales on Island only)

11:00 a.m. Parade

12:00 p.m. Vendors and all activities open

12:00 p.m. The Hatchet House Mobile Unit opens

12:00 p.m. 673 Cornhole Tournament

12:30 p.m. Ben Jones Memorial Little League Tournament

1:00 p.m. Performance by Southern Tioga Jazz Band

1:00 p.m. Rookie Cooks Academy Kids Class

1:30 p.m. Performance by Uptown Music Collective

3:00 p.m. Bike Safety hosted by the Tioga County PA Sheriff’s Office

4:00 p.m. Talent Show presented by Bigfoot Country 104, 107 & 96fm

6:00 p.m. Rookie Cooks Academy Pasta Making Class

7:00 p.m. Live Entertainment

9:00 p.m. Fireworks

SUNDAY, MAY 30

12:00 p.m. Community Picnic

12:00 p.m. Garden Swap (bring a plant/take a plant) *Plants will be $2 each for those not swapping.

1:00 p.m. Music demonstration by Momentum Music Services

2:00 p.m. Community Church Service

2:00 p.m. Old fashioned games

3:00 p.m. Duck Race

3:00 p.m. Free swimming at Blossburg Pool from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information or updates check out the Blossburg Coal Festival Facebook page.