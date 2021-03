ROARING BRANCH, Pa. (WETM) – The Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched shortly before midnight on March 14 to assist Canton Fire Department at the scene of a structure fire.

Tanker 4-5 responded with a crew of five and the Squad with three additional manpower.

The Bloosburg Volunteer Fire Department shared images on their Facebook page of the aftermath of the fire.

The fire department says the building damaged in the fire was a lawn mower repair shop in Roaring Branch.