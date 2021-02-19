Blossburg Fire & Ambulance receives $20K from Ward Manufacturing

Pictured are Ward Manufacturing Representatives John Spangler, CFO and Brian Nowak, Director of Human Resources, Blossburg Fire Chief Andrew O’Connors, First Assistant Chief Jason Jones and Second Assistant Chief Trevor DeRemer.

BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – On Friday the Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Department received a $20,000 donation from Ward Manufacturing to help finalize the purchase of new gear for their department members and help the department update equipment, such as new radios.

The donation was a match to the money the department raised in 2020 despite the setbacks of COVID.

“2020 was a rough year in terms of fundraising,” said Blossburg Fire Chief, Andrew O’Connors. “We weren’t able to hold the majority of our regular fundraisers so this donation will help us tremendously. Our department, and Blossburg in general is very fortunate to have such invested partners in our community.”