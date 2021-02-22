Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Department holds member recognition dinner

BLOSSBURG, PA (WETM) – This weekend, the Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Department recognized its members for their 2020 accomplishments during their Member Recognition Dinner on Saturday,

February 20, 2021.

Special awards were presented to numerous individuals with the most notable being:

Firefighter of the Year: Fire Department Chief Andrew O’Conners awarded the Firefighter of the Year award to the entire Blossburg Fire Department for their efforts over the course of 2020 despite all the challenges the year brought.

“We were nine calls short of breaking the record of calls for this department,” said O’Conners. “Our

department never gave up.”

Blossburg Fire Department

Top Responders (Fire Dept): (in descending order) Harry Lattimer, Jeff Osborn, Steven Wlock, Andrew O’Conners, Trevor Carey, Shawn Rice, Jason Jones, Jason Pequignot, Damion Carey (103 calls); Derek Lindquist (109 calls); Dusty Losinger (113 calls); Trevor DeRemer (129 calls).

Blossburg Top Responders

Special awards were presented to Damion Carey and Jason Pequignot for their exemplary actions during two calls in which each individual went above and beyond to save family pets.

Blossburg Pet Rescue Awards

Service Awards were awarded to a large number of people including Kevin Lindquist for 45 years of

service and Jeremy Brooks for 20 years of service. Ambulance Chief Scott Rossell added to O’Conners sentiments saying “You’re only as good as the people that support you. Our departments have the best.”

Blossburg Service Awards

Top Responders (Ambulance): (in descending order) Derek Lindquist, Trevor DeRemer, Brenda

Colegrove, Marnie Toothaker, Andrew O’Conners, Steven Wlock, Iesha Johnson, Kelly Yungwirth, Jason Pequignot, Fred Yungwirth, Tiffany Rossell.

Blossburg Top Responders

Ambulance Department Chief’s Award: Fred Yungwirth

Blossburg Ambulance Chief’s Award

Ambulance Responder of the Year: Tiffany Rossell

Blossburg Ambulance Responder of the Year

Harold Franke Award: Kelly Yungwirth

Blossburg Harold Franke Award



The Blossburg Fire Department responded to 153 calls in 2020 with the Ambulance Department

responding to 414 calls.

The Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Department will kick off their 2021 fundraising season with their

Friday Fish Fries beginning on Friday, February 26 from 5-7 p.m. at the department. Dinners will be

served drive-thru style and will be $10 each and include fried fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, and a roll.

For more information on the Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Department, please follow them on

Facebook at the previous link.