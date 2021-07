BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – The Blossburg Fire Department is warning citizens of fraudulent callers that are asking people for money saying they’re from the fire department.

“Our department does not and, at this time, has no plans to solicit funds over the phone,” the Department said via their Facebook page.

The department wants anyone to know that if they have any questions regarding a solicitation that comes from the department, to call them at 570-638-2747 or message them on Facebook.