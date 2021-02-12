Blossburg State Coal Festival returning in 2021

BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – The Blossburg State Coal Festival will be returning in 2021.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the festival will be held May 28-29 and planning is underway for more events on May 30.

This year’s event will be free and no admission buttons will be required, but donations are appreciated.

The event celebrates the discovery of coal in Blossburg in 1792 and the first festival was celebrated 201 years later in 1993. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who would like to volunteer for the event or has ideas for new activities can leave a comment on the festival’s Facebook page.