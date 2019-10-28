Blue Raiders Marching Ensemble wins state championship

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads High School Blue Raider Marching Ensemble saw all their hard work this Marching Season pay off in a big way last weekend at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

The Blue Raider Field Band won the Large School 2 class at the New York State Field Band Conference Championships with a score of 89.75. A definitive win, beating the 2nd place Kingston by over 3 points.

Corning-Painted Post also competed in this class and was awarded 4th place.

The Horseheads Marching Ensemble was given a police escort when arriving home. Greeted by proud family members and friends.