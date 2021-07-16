Boarding house proposed on W. Church Street in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A proposal for a new boarding house has been submitted to the Chemung County Planning Board by HBSB Properties LLC.

The proposal requests a special use permit to allow for the conversion of an existing vacant building near State Route 352.

The two-story building would include seven units with 14 beds and be 7,596.24 sq. ft. HBSB Properties purchased the land during last year’s tax auction.

The Elmria City Zoning Board of Appeals referred the application to the county planning board on a 4-0 vote with one member absent.

The planning board is scheduled to meet on July 29 at 3 p.m. in the Chemung County Commerce Center.