WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a boat found floating on Seneca Lake.

The black boat with two red and gray seats was found on Tuesday, Sept. 14 without an owner onboard. It’s not clear if the boat broke away from a dock or if someone fell off the boat into the lake.

Anyone with information on who the owner of the boat may be can contact the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office at (607)535-8222 ATTN: Lt. Todd Day.