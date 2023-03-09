CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced the dates of upcoming boater safety classes for community members.

The sheriff’s office will be holding six boater safety classes, one in March and five in April, to make sure residents are trained in operating a motor boat safely.

The classes will have a cap of 30 people per class. The youngest age to attend is 10 years old on the date of the class.

The classes are free to attend and will go from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays in April.

A 30-minute lunch break will be provided during the day. Attendees will be allowed to bring a lunch or purchase hot dogs provided by the fire department.

The classes will be held on the following dates:

March 18 – West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department

April 1 – West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department

April 8 – Pine City Volunteer Fire Department

April 15 – Big Flats Volunteer Fire Department

April 22 – Pine City Volunteer Fire Department

April 29 – Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Department

Pre-registration is required to attend the classes, if you’re looking to take part in the classes you can contact the sheriff’s office at 607-737-2987 ext. 74104.