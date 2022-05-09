(WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s office will be hosting five free Boater Safety classes throughout May and June. Each class will be limited to thirty attendees.

All of the classes will have no fees and will be held on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes will be limited to thirty attendees, and the youngest person that can attend is ten years of age from the date that the class is given. The dates and locations are listed below:

05/14/22 Southport Fire Dept.

05/21/22 West Elmira Fire Dept.

06/04/22 Golden Glow Fire Dept.

06/11/22 Southport Fire Dept.

06/18/22 Pine City Fire Dept.

In the near future, anybody operating a motorized watercraft will need an official boating license. See your birth year below to check when you must complete a safety course:

Born after Jan. 1, 1993, must complete a safety course beginning in 2020.

Born after Jan. 1, 1988, must complete a safety course beginning in 2022.

Born after Jan. 1, 1983, must complete a safety course beginning in 2023.

Born after Jan. 1, 1978, must complete a safety course beginning in 2024.

The requirement would extend to all motorboat operators beginning in 2025, regardless of age.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 607-737-2987 ext. 74104. You must be preregistered to attend the class.