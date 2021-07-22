Boater safety course available in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Finger Lakes Chapter of America’s Boating Club will offer a boating safety course on Seneca Lake next month.

The course is required by New York State to operate a powerboat or jet ski and will be August 5 and 12 from 6-8 p.m. at the Watkins Glen Yacht Club.

Another course will be available at the Village Marina at Seneca Harbor Park Saturday, August 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The course is $45 and the registration form is on the United States Power Squadron’s website.

