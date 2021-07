WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Sheriff’s office has issued a boating advisory for all lakes in the county due to debris and high water levels from recent rainfall.

The public boat launch on Cayuta Lake has also been closed temporarily until the water levels recede. For residents on the lake, there is a no-wake 5 mph speed limit on the lake.

Lake levels will be monitored and the launch will reopen when safe to do so.