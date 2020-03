ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – GST BOCES Literacy Zone, the Libertad Housing Development and ESPRI will co-sponsor and host a mini career fair on Wednesday, March 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 624 Baldwin Street, Elmira.

The following employers/community agencies scheduled to participate include:

Lowe’s

Able2

People Ready

Literacy Zone

CSS Workforce NY

This event is open to the public.