BOCES hosting open house and chicken dinner

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Students, parents and interested community members are invited to the GST BOCES Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program Open House on Thursday, October 10 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on the Bush Campus, Philo Road, Elmira.

All classrooms and shops will be open and CTE Program staff will be available to provide information and answer questions.

A chicken barbeque dinner will be held prior to the Open House in Building 1.

Dinner will be served from 4:00 p.m. until sold out and the cost is $10.00.

Take-outs are available beginning at 3:00 p.m.

The CTE Program offers training in more than 20 career areas to high school and adult students. Programs include Digital Media Arts, Dental Assisting, Animal Science, Auto Body Repair, Fashion Design, Merchandising and Marketing, Building Construction and many other exciting options.

Criminal Justice students will be on hand to direct visitors.