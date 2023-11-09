ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In a drive-by parade, students and faculty of BOCES, celebrated veterans to show appreciation for their service.

Escorted by police, veterans drove around the parking lot at the Bush campus where they received waves and applauses from everyone waving their American flags and holding up signs to say thank you.

“They see that people actually did serve. Sometimes you don’t always understand who does it. It’s people just like them. It’s their grandfathers, it’s their uncles, it’s their ants,” said Veteran, Terry Day, who served in the Air Force from 1975 to 1979. “Swells up inside you. You feel a sense of pride. People appreciate what you did. It was great.”

At the end of the parade, students provided veterans with prepared lunches and water bottles to extend their gratitude towards them.

BOCES student, Adam Wolf, said “I like to celebrate and respect the veterans. Be respectful to them since it’s their time of year to celebrate, since they fought in the war.”

Past and current faculty members said it was great seeing their students take part in the occasion and showing unity amongst themselves for the veterans during their holiday.

Retired social worker, Cathy Pelchar, said “It’s a special day and it helps all of us come together when things are so rough right now.”

Current social worker, Abbie McGurgan, added “It’s also really nice to see how hard our kids work for this day. They really put a lot of effort into making cards and preparing food so it’s really nice to see them also come together for a really awesome cause.”