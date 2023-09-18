A body was found behind the old Tops Plaza over the weekend in Elmira’s southside.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police confirmed that a body was found back behind the Dollar Tree in the old Tops plaza over the weekend.

Police told 18 News that the body of a homeless individual was found in an encampment in the back behind the store. The location is densely wooded, with brush and trees covering much of the area behind the Dollar Tree.

Witness reports show that the body was found sometime before 10 a.m. Saturday morning, Sept 16.

On Monday, Elmira Police said that no additional information will be released. If more information comes out at a later date, 18 News will update the article accordingly.

This comes after the body of a 42-year-old homeless man was found underneath the Walnut Street bridge in Elmira just two weeks ago on Sept. 1.