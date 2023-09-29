Update — New information has been released by Pennsylvania State Police regarding a body that was found this morning in Knoxville, PA.

Police say that a homicide investigation is in the process of being conducted after what was initially reported as a death investigation.

An 18 News reporter at the scene could see the house, located at 308 S. Water St. just across from Railroad Avenue, had numerous Pennsylvania State Police vehicles outside along with caution tape around the structure.

A crime scene reconstruction truck and a forensics van could be seen alongside the trooper car outside of the house.

State police continue to relay that there is no threat to the public and that more information will be released at a later time.

