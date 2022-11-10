WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a man’s body that was found in Waverly Glen Park Thursday afternoon.

Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park around 12:35 p.m. on November. Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, New York State Park Police and NYS Forest Rangers then started a search and rescue in the park.

Police said a male body was found in the park, but there were no signs of foul play.

The family of the man has been notified.

Police said an investigation into the death will follow.