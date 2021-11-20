Body of missing Horseheads man recovered, cause of death under investigation

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Deputies of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office have recovered the body of 78-year-old John Kaysa, who was reported missing on Nov. 16.

On Nov. 20 just after 7 a.m. deputies were patrolling the Prospect Hill Road area and located a vehicle that traveled over an embankment and several hundred feet off the road.

Kaysa was located deceased inside the vehicle and deputies believe he suffered a medical episode, which caused him to leave the roadway. An investigation determined that the vehicle failed to negotiate a sharp turn in the road and continued south down a drainage embankment where it struck a tree head-on in a heavily-wooded area.

The Chemung County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and will investigate the cause of death.

