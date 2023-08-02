HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — Residents living on William Street in Hornell should boil their water until further notice.

A boil water advisory began for William Street residents on Wednesday afternoon due to a water main break on North Church Street earlier in the day. Residents will need to boil water before using it to drink, make ice, wash dishes, prepare food, and brush their teeth. If residents living in other parts of Hornell have discolored water, they should run the tap until the water is clear.

The boil water advisory will be in effect for William Street residents until the water is clear and water samples test negative for bacteria for two days.

According to the CDC, people under boil water advisories should heat a pot full of water until bubbles quickly move from the bottom of the pot to the top. The water will need to remain on the heat for one minute before the heat source is turned off. The water should be left to cool before being poured into a clean container with a cover.

If you don’t like the taste of the boiled water, the CDC recommends pouring the cooled water from one clean glass or container to another back and forth to add air to it. You can also let the water stand for a few hours or add a pinch of salt to each quart of boiled water. Alternatively, bottled water can be used instead of boiled water.