WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly Water Department has issued a boil water advisory for these locations until further notice:

Broad Street between Fulton Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

Park Avenue between Broad Street and Howard Street

The advisory is expected to be in place until around noon on Sept. 23.