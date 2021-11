The judges of the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting have determined the top-tasting waters in the world, as well as the country. (Getty Images)

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A boil water advisory has been implemented in the City of Hornell until further notice.

According to the city, the advisory is due to a mechanical failure at the water filtration plant.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.