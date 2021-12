CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News received the following press release early Saturday morning.

“On Friday December 10th, 2021 the Canisteo Village Police Department arrested Jared M. Clark, 37, of First Street in Bolivar, New York for Driving While Intoxicated. Clark was processed and transported to the Steuben County Jail awaiting Centralized Arraignment Procedures.”

