Bookfest 2020: If Animals Could Talk, A Habitat Adventure

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock was joined in studio this morning by Michelle Halperin, Bookfest Chair of Family Reading Partnership of Chemung Valley.

Bookfest 2020 is being held on Saturday, March 7th from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Diven Elementary School. (1115 Hall Street, Elmira, NY) Now while the event is being held at Diven Elementary, Halperin says she wants to make sure the Twin Tiers know that everyone is invited to the free event.

This year’s theme is “If animals could talk, a habitat adventure.” Halperin says that Diven Elementary will be transformed into 5 different Biomes on Saturday as animals from the Ross Park Zoo in Binghamton and the Tanglewood Nature Center will fill those biomes.” Some of the biomes include the rainforest, desert, and even grasslands.

Anne Mazer, author of over 45 books including “The Salamander Room”, will be in attendance as well as Dr. Meg Lowman (through live video chat).

Halperin also says that all children will get to choose a new free theme-related book.

For more information about the upcoming event you can visit: https://www.familyreadingpartnership.org/