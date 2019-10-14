BookFest returns to Wellsboro this weekend

WELLSBORO, PA (WETM) – The 11th Annual BookFest is being held this Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the lobby at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts.

Twenty local and regional authors will be available at the free event, located on Main Street in Wellsboro.

The authors will talk with people about books they have written, their genre choices and the writing and publishing process. They will also have their books available for purchase that buyers might not be able to find elsewhere.

This will be the first time at BookFest for 10 of the authors. Among them are Teresa and Bill Peschel of Hershey who founded Peschel Press in 2010. This husband and wife are long-time classic detective story fans. They are known for publishing “the history behind the mystery” including annotated versions of several Agatha Christie, Sherlock Holmes (Arthur Conan Doyle), and Lord Peter Wimsey (Dorothy Sayers) mysteries.

“Whether it’s fiction or non-fiction, we tell the whole story and provide a deeper, richer reading experience,” said Bill who has also published several anthologies of “parodies and pastiches” in the mysteries genre. Peschel Press also publishes Teresa’s work, under several pen names, including the fantasy-romance books written by “Odessa Moon”.

This year, through Peschel Press, they plan to finish the Sherlock Holmes 223B Casebook series and publish novels they have each written.

Jim Meade of Wellsboro will be at the Deane Center with his business/memoir titled “No Cooked Breakfast” about starting a bed and breakfast and information about his life growing up After a career in fisheries research, Meade turned his home into a B&B. He now owns three non-traditional B&Bs, Mountain Lodge, Bear Meadows Lodge and 131 Main Street. His B&Bs are private and guest stays do not involve a cooked breakfast or planned social interactions. “After I retired, I wanted something to do,” Meade said. “Running B&Bs worked out well for me. My experience may offer hope to others that they can find something they enjoy doing after retirement.”

Other newcomers to BookFest are: Basil Bacorn of Athens, “Dark’s Descent” (fantasy); Ron Bonett of Williamsport, “Myst of Windowed Closet (mystery); Allison Hanson of Hershey, “Witness in the Dark” (romantic suspense); P.J. Piccirillo of Brockport “The Indigo Scarf” (historical fiction); John Simcoe of Mount Wolf, “Tommy One” and “Apocalypse Gun” (comics); Betsy Stone of Harrisburg, “ABCs for Family Connections” (education, psychology); and Libby Trostle of Littlestown, “The Adventures of Sharing Hope”” (children’s).

Authors returning to BookFest are: Kevin Coolidge of Wellsboro “Totally Ninja Racoons Meet Big Foot” (children’s), Nick Fidler of Williamsport, “Brass Aria” (fantasy); Lilace Guignard of Wellsboro. “When Everything Beyond” (poetry; memoir), Baiba Kreger of Liberty, “My Heritage, My Destiny” (memoir); Samantha Lienhard of Blossburg “The Zombie Mishap” (horror; video game scripts); Dawn Lubertowicz of Tunkhannock, “Blood Moon: My Dark Angel ; Christy Nicholas of Corning, N.Y., “The Druid’s Brooch Series” (historical fantasy); Judith Sornberger of Wellsboro, “I Call to You From Time to Time” (poetry, memoir); Paul Zelinka of State College, “Decide, Act, Believe, Succeed” (motivational); and Lanie Zimmer of Troy, “A Hot Dog Christmas” (children’s; cookbook).

For more information about this Saturday’s BookFest, contact Kasey Coolidge at 570-724-5793.