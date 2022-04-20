ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Chamber of Commerce has a new member as Boost Mobile celebrates its grand opening in downtown Elmira.

Boost Mobile will hold its grand opening event on the southside on Saturday, April 23. The Chemung County Chamber of Commerce and Elmira Downtown Development announced that the phone plan company is now a Chamber member.

The store, located at 212 South Main Street in the same building as Metro PCS, has been open for several weeks. However, the grand opening event will run from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on April 23. The Chamber said there will be a DJ and activities, with a ribbon-cutting at 3:00 p.m.