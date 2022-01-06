Booster shot clinic available at Horseheads School District

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department is offering a free COVID booster shot clinic this week.

The January 7 clinic will run from 4-6 p.m. at the Horseheads Intermediate School Gym at 952 Sing Sing Road.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered, and walk-ins are accepted. However, to save time, the County is asking residents to pre-register at the Chemung County website. Insurance is not required.

The Health Department is also reminding residents to eat and drink water before arriving to your appointment to help with side effects and to wear a mask at all times in the clinic.

