Booster shot clinic available at Horseheads School District

FILE – This Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Salt Lake City. U.S. regulators expect to rule Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 on authorizing booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, a Food and Drug Administration official said at a government meeting. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department is offering a free COVID booster shot clinic this week.

The January 7 clinic will run from 4-6 p.m. at the Horseheads Intermediate School Gym at 952 Sing Sing Road.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered, and walk-ins are accepted. However, to save time, the County is asking residents to pre-register at the Chemung County website. Insurance is not required.

The Health Department is also reminding residents to eat and drink water before arriving to your appointment to help with side effects and to wear a mask at all times in the clinic.