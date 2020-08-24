Bow hunting lottery for Harris Hill Park opening in September

(WETM) – The Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department announced that there will be a bow hunting permit lottery for Harris Hill Park.

Names, addresses, and phone numbers will be taken from Tuesday, Sept. 1 through Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 for the lottery.

Those wishing to take part in the lottery must submit the following information by email to lsprague1@chemungcountyny.gov or to the Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department.

  • Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department
  • 217 Madison Avenue
  • Elmira, New York 14901
  • 607-737-2843
  • 7:00am – 3:30pm. (Closed 12:00-12:30)

The drawing of 10 names will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

