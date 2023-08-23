CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department has announced a bow hunting permit lottery for Harris Hill Park.

Names, addresses and phone numbers will be accepted starting on Monday, Aug. 28, and will continue through Friday, Sept. 8. You must be a Chemung County resident to participate.

All of the above information can be submitted by email to eroot@chemungcountyny.gov, by phone at 607-737-2843 or in person at the Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department.

The office is open from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., with a brief closure from 12 p.m. until 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The drawing will be held on Monday, Sept. 18, with 10 names being drawn.