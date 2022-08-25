ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Executive and the Buildings and Grounds Department have announced that there will be a bow hunting permit lottery for Harris Hill Park.

Names, addresses, and phone numbers will be accepted from Monday, August 29, 2022, through Friday, September 9, 2022. You must be a Chemung County resident to participate.

You can submit the above information by email to eroot@chemungcountyny.gov. You can also submit information by phone or mail to:

Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department

217 Madison Avenue

Elmira, New York 14901

607-737-2843

7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (closed 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

The 10 names will be selected on Chemung County Executive Chris Moss’ Facebook page on September 12th.