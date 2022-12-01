CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – With sponsors from around the area, the Chemung County Child Advocacy Center is holding its 5th annual Bowl for Children event this month.

CAC announced that the fundraiser will be held at Crystal Lanes in Corning on December 17. The event will feature music, raffles, silent auctions, a photo booth, food, and of course, bowling. All the proceeds will benefit will go toward CAC.

The organization said registration starts at 12:30 p.m., and the event starts at 1:00 p.m. Bowling costs $100 per four-person team and includes three games with shoe rentals.

Prizes at the event include a television, autographed sports memorabilia, gift cards, and gift baskets.

The Chemung County Child Advocacy Center said it has seen an increased need to help children and families suffering from trauma in recent years. In 2020, CAC worked with 269 local kids, but that increased to 452 in 2021. The Center said it helps kids by conducting forensic interviews, forensic medical exams, mental health counseling, and parenting groups.

CAC said sponsors and donors included businesses, figures, and sports teams from around New York and Pennsylvania, including: Hilliard Corporation, Pittsburgh Steelers, Elmira Police Department, Children & Family Services, NY Giants, NY State Police, GCP Discount Liquors, 1157 North, Famous Footware, Wegman’s, NY Jets, Elbow Room, Elmira Heights Police & Fire, Clarion Hotel, Ma’s Cheesy Dreams, Madison Mowing, Chemung County Probation, Wine & Design, Minch’s Bridge Liquor Store, Lin Buffet, Mooney’s, Corning Museum of Glass, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Tioga Downs Casino, and Betsy Hilfiger.