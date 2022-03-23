CORNING, NY (WETM) – This weekend, some big names in bowling coming to Crystal Lanes in Corning for the 2nd Annual PBA 50 Crystal Lanes Open.

“A lot of people don’t look at bowling as a sport…Come and watch these guys for a few hours you’ll feel differently,” said Bobby Downing, Manager of Crystal Lanes.

Bowling champions like Walter Ray Williams, Jason Couch, Dave Wodka, and more, will be competing. Crystal Lanes will be hosting 96 bowlers, which organizers say is a huge number of entries for an event like this.

“We have some legendary players coming…They’ve seen these guys on TV, and they’ve probably never seen them in person… This is the chance to come and watch them in person,” said Ryan Shafer, defending champion, and five-time PBA National Titlist.

The winner will be receiving $3,500, one of the highest first-place payments in the PBA 50 Eastern Region.

“The community really supported it, we had a couple of fundraisers to raise the prize fund and we made it the top paying regional in the east,” said Shafer.

The event will begin on Friday, March 25th, through Sunday, March 27th. If you would like to watch the tournament, the ticket fees are $5 for the whole day.