Boy Scouts of America file for Chapter 11 Protection

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today Boy Scouts of America has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection. They say that they are filing to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims harmed during their time Scouting, and continue to carry out Scouting for years to come.

They specify that the Five Rivers Council has not filed for bankruptcy, as that is a distinct and financially independent entity from the National Organization.

Scouting programs will continue in the Twin Tiers, they say to expect no changes to activities and services.

They do not expect the National Organizations bankruptcy filing to have any direct impact on the local Scouting experience.

For more questions regarding the Boy Scouts of America restructuring, you can visit the website they have set up.